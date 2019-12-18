352 East Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212 Rosebank
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!!**** 443-447-5238**** Beautiful 1 bedroom 2nd floor apartment! Spacious living room! Eat in kitchen! Big Bedroom! Fresh Paint! This is a steal! Close to bus routes and local stores! DO NOT MISS OUT!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 352 East Belvedere Avenue have any available units?
352 East Belvedere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 352 East Belvedere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
352 East Belvedere Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.