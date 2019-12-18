All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
352 East Belvedere Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

352 East Belvedere Avenue

352 East Belvedere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

352 East Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Rosebank

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!!**** 443-447-5238**** Beautiful 1 bedroom 2nd floor apartment! Spacious living room! Eat in kitchen! Big Bedroom! Fresh Paint! This is a steal! Close to bus routes and local stores! DO NOT MISS OUT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 East Belvedere Avenue have any available units?
352 East Belvedere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 352 East Belvedere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
352 East Belvedere Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 East Belvedere Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 352 East Belvedere Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 352 East Belvedere Avenue offer parking?
No, 352 East Belvedere Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 352 East Belvedere Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 East Belvedere Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 East Belvedere Avenue have a pool?
No, 352 East Belvedere Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 352 East Belvedere Avenue have accessible units?
No, 352 East Belvedere Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 352 East Belvedere Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 East Belvedere Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 East Belvedere Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 East Belvedere Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
