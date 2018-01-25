All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3507 N CHARLES STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3507 N CHARLES STREET
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:21 PM

3507 N CHARLES STREET

3507 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3507 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Johns-Hopkins - Homewood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Elegant and Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment on main level WITH PARKING adjacent to Hopkins campus and close to Baltimore Museum of Art, Guilford, and Tuscany-Canterbury. Enjoy your reserved parking space, large living room with high ceilings, built-ins and fireplace, separate dining room, updated kitchen with gas stove, laundry in the apartment, two equally sized bedrooms, one full and one half bath. Windows are on three sides of this large, light filled apartment. Plenty of deep closets throughout the apartment as well as a large storage unit in the basement for all of your needs. Secure mailroom area to receive packages. Heat, Water, and PARKING are INCLUDED in rent. Tenant pays electric, cable, and gas for stove. Available Immediately. MAKE APPOINTMENT ONLY IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A SPRING RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 N CHARLES STREET have any available units?
3507 N CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 N CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 3507 N CHARLES STREET's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 N CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3507 N CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 N CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3507 N CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3507 N CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3507 N CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 3507 N CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 N CHARLES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 N CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 3507 N CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3507 N CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 3507 N CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 N CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 N CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland