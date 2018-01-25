3507 N CHARLES STREET

Amenities

Elegant and Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment on main level WITH PARKING adjacent to Hopkins campus and close to Baltimore Museum of Art, Guilford, and Tuscany-Canterbury. Enjoy your reserved parking space, large living room with high ceilings, built-ins and fireplace, separate dining room, updated kitchen with gas stove, laundry in the apartment, two equally sized bedrooms, one full and one half bath. Windows are on three sides of this large, light filled apartment. Plenty of deep closets throughout the apartment as well as a large storage unit in the basement for all of your needs. Secure mailroom area to receive packages. Heat, Water, and PARKING are INCLUDED in rent. Tenant pays electric, cable, and gas for stove. Available Immediately. MAKE APPOINTMENT ONLY IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A SPRING RENTAL.