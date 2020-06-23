All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 350 E. University Pkwy..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
350 E. University Pkwy.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

350 E. University Pkwy.

350 East University Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

350 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
350 E. University Pkwy. Available 06/09/20 2020 JHU Off-campus 5bd/3ba Rowhome in Charles Village. Available 6/9! - 2020 JHU off-campus housing! Charles Village 5bd/3ba within walking distance of JHU's Homewood Campus--includes off-street parking and washer/dryer! Ornamental fireplace! Overhead lighting throughout! Dishwasher! Hardwood floors throughout! Built-in shelving! Ceiling fans! Large front porch.1800 sq ft home! New and updated bathroom. Unfinished basement with lots of room for storage! Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/9!

Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus... It's just down the street!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed Restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE2774448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 E. University Pkwy. have any available units?
350 E. University Pkwy. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 E. University Pkwy. have?
Some of 350 E. University Pkwy.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 E. University Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
350 E. University Pkwy. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 E. University Pkwy. pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 E. University Pkwy. is pet friendly.
Does 350 E. University Pkwy. offer parking?
Yes, 350 E. University Pkwy. offers parking.
Does 350 E. University Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 E. University Pkwy. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 E. University Pkwy. have a pool?
No, 350 E. University Pkwy. does not have a pool.
Does 350 E. University Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 350 E. University Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 350 E. University Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 E. University Pkwy. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland