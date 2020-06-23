Amenities

350 E. University Pkwy. Available 06/09/20 2020 JHU Off-campus 5bd/3ba Rowhome in Charles Village. Available 6/9! - 2020 JHU off-campus housing! Charles Village 5bd/3ba within walking distance of JHU's Homewood Campus--includes off-street parking and washer/dryer! Ornamental fireplace! Overhead lighting throughout! Dishwasher! Hardwood floors throughout! Built-in shelving! Ceiling fans! Large front porch.1800 sq ft home! New and updated bathroom. Unfinished basement with lots of room for storage! Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/9!



Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus... It's just down the street!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed Restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



