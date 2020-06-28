All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

3422 Elmley Ave

3422 Elmley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3422 Elmley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Parking Pad, Washer & Dryer Hook up, Front Porch, and Full Basement.WATER and SEWAGE included.

Base rent will be increased by a flat rate every month for water bill based on number of persons living in the home. For example - if 3 ppl in the home, average water is $126 a month so total rent would be $1326.

We take section 8 and other vouchers if qualified
3 bedroom ready to be your home.

Qualifications:
Monthly income must be at least $3,600.
Steady history of employment
Decent rental history

If qualifications not met, double security or advance rent payments may be required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 Elmley Ave have any available units?
3422 Elmley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3422 Elmley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3422 Elmley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 Elmley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3422 Elmley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3422 Elmley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3422 Elmley Ave offers parking.
Does 3422 Elmley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3422 Elmley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 Elmley Ave have a pool?
No, 3422 Elmley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3422 Elmley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3422 Elmley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 Elmley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 Elmley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3422 Elmley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3422 Elmley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
