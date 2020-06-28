3422 Elmley Ave

Amenities
Parking Pad, Washer & Dryer Hook up, Front Porch, and Full Basement.WATER and SEWAGE included.
Base rent will be increased by a flat rate every month for water bill based on number of persons living in the home. For example - if 3 ppl in the home, average water is $126 a month so total rent would be $1326.
We take section 8 and other vouchers if qualified
3 bedroom ready to be your home.
Qualifications:
Monthly income must be at least $3,600.
Steady history of employment
Decent rental history
If qualifications not met, double security or advance rent payments may be required