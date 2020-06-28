3422 Elmley Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking

Parking Pad, Washer & Dryer Hook up, Front Porch, and Full Basement.WATER and SEWAGE included.



Base rent will be increased by a flat rate every month for water bill based on number of persons living in the home. For example - if 3 ppl in the home, average water is $126 a month so total rent would be $1326.



We take section 8 and other vouchers if qualified

3 bedroom ready to be your home.



Qualifications:

Monthly income must be at least $3,600.

Steady history of employment

Decent rental history



If qualifications not met, double security or advance rent payments may be required