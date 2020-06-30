3420 FAIT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING Canton Home with ALL THE PERKS!! *OFF STREET PARKING *DECK off the Bedroom *Stainless Steel Appliances *Kitchen Island *Granite Counters *Finished Basement (This could potentially be a great 3rd bedroom bc there is space and there is a closet) with a HALF Bathroom *EXPOSED Brick *Hardwood Floors *2 Great Sized Bedrooms upstairs with Private Bathrooms!! *LOTS of Natural LIGHT here at this home with the Skylights! You will love the STORAGE in the basement & the additional parking at the school across the street! You will never wonder if you will have plenty of parking when entertaining!! Pets on a case by case basis with a $50 per month rent fee. Call for details & showings! ALSO for sale at $339,900!!