Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3409 Elmley Ave. 3BR, 1BA Townhouse - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath Townhouse. Beautiful hardwood floors on the first floor with open floor plan in kitchen and dining area. All bedrooms have new carpet and great lighting. Kitchen has granite countertops with refrigerator, stove and microwave. Large backyard and unfinished basement for storage. Available Now. $1125 Monthly + Utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5181758)