3408 Cardenas Ave

Fully renovated 2 Bedroom rowhome available now! This home has an open floor plan layout for the 1st level, with beautiful new wood floors, gourmet kitchen, fully equipped with brand new appliances, brand new kitchen cabinets, and stunning backsplash! This home offers brand new HVAC system, partially finished basement- great for storage and laundry area with brand new washer and dryer! What are you waiting for? Call us now to set an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*Virtual showings now available!