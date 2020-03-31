All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3408 Cardenas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:32 AM

3408 Cardenas Ave

3408 Cardenas Avenue · (410) 842-3956
Location

3408 Cardenas Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 2 Bedroom rowhome available now! This home has an open floor plan layout for the 1st level, with beautiful new wood floors, gourmet kitchen, fully equipped with brand new appliances, brand new kitchen cabinets, and stunning backsplash! This home offers brand new HVAC system, partially finished basement- great for storage and laundry area with brand new washer and dryer! What are you waiting for? Call us now to set an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Cardenas Ave have any available units?
3408 Cardenas Ave has a unit available for $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Cardenas Ave have?
Some of 3408 Cardenas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Cardenas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Cardenas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Cardenas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Cardenas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Cardenas Ave offer parking?
No, 3408 Cardenas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3408 Cardenas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3408 Cardenas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Cardenas Ave have a pool?
No, 3408 Cardenas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Cardenas Ave have accessible units?
No, 3408 Cardenas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Cardenas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Cardenas Ave has units with dishwashers.
