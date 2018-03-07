Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3405 KIMBLE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3405 KIMBLE ROAD
3405 Kimble Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3405 Kimble Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Very Nice, show well... 2 nice size bedrooms, 1 full Bath, Washer/Dryer, ground level, ready for lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3405 KIMBLE ROAD have any available units?
3405 KIMBLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3405 KIMBLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3405 KIMBLE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 KIMBLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3405 KIMBLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3405 KIMBLE ROAD offer parking?
No, 3405 KIMBLE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3405 KIMBLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 KIMBLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 KIMBLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3405 KIMBLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3405 KIMBLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3405 KIMBLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 KIMBLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 KIMBLE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 KIMBLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 KIMBLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
