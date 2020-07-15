All apartments in Baltimore
339 Homeland Southway, Unit #3A
339 Homeland Southway, Unit #3A

339 Homeland Southway · (410) 366-2100
Location

339 Homeland Southway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 339 Homeland Southway, Unit #3A · Avail. Aug 15

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
339 Homeland Southway, Unit #3A Available 08/15/20 Homeland Southway 1bd/1ba A/C! So close to Loyola! Available 8/15! - Villages of Homeland 1bd/1ba Condo Near Loyola & NDM with CAC, Hardwood Floors in main living area,Kitchen with dishwasher! Ample Closet Space, Balcony, Laundry Room in Building, Off-Street Parking, Community Pool, and Water is Included in the Rent! Available 8/15!--Students Welcome!

There is a one time parking permit charge of $260.00 per vehicle. Two vehicle maximum.

Pet policy: Cats okay/small dogs. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per cat. $15/month pet rent per cat

$150/month surcharge for 3rd and 4th roommates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

