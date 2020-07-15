Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

339 Homeland Southway, Unit #3A Available 08/15/20 Homeland Southway 1bd/1ba A/C! So close to Loyola! Available 8/15! - Villages of Homeland 1bd/1ba Condo Near Loyola & NDM with CAC, Hardwood Floors in main living area,Kitchen with dishwasher! Ample Closet Space, Balcony, Laundry Room in Building, Off-Street Parking, Community Pool, and Water is Included in the Rent! Available 8/15!--Students Welcome!



There is a one time parking permit charge of $260.00 per vehicle. Two vehicle maximum.



Pet policy: Cats okay/small dogs. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per cat. $15/month pet rent per cat



$150/month surcharge for 3rd and 4th roommates.



