3320 Ravenwood Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Porch front Town home in Four By Four Neighborhood in East Baltimore City - Beautifully renovated - Belair-Edison area. Hardwood floors, convenient powder room, separate dining room, and galley kitchen on 1st level. Bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Fresh paint. Fenced rear yard. Very clean unfinished storage basement. Washer/dryer included. Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



2BR Housing Voucher Welcome!



You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com



