Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3308 Elgin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3308 Elgin Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3308 Elgin Ave
3308 Elgin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3308 Elgin Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook
Amenities
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
ready to be rented Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5438888)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3308 Elgin Ave have any available units?
3308 Elgin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3308 Elgin Ave have?
Some of 3308 Elgin Ave's amenities include parking, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3308 Elgin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Elgin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Elgin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 Elgin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3308 Elgin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Elgin Ave offers parking.
Does 3308 Elgin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Elgin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Elgin Ave have a pool?
No, 3308 Elgin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Elgin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3308 Elgin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Elgin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 Elgin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland