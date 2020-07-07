All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3308 Elgin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3308 Elgin Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

3308 Elgin Ave

3308 Elgin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3308 Elgin Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook

Amenities

parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
ready to be rented Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5438888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Elgin Ave have any available units?
3308 Elgin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Elgin Ave have?
Some of 3308 Elgin Ave's amenities include parking, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Elgin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Elgin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Elgin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 Elgin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3308 Elgin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Elgin Ave offers parking.
Does 3308 Elgin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Elgin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Elgin Ave have a pool?
No, 3308 Elgin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Elgin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3308 Elgin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Elgin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 Elgin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland