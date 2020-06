Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!!!

A lovely 2-story row home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom

As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the crisp and clean character of the home.

Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and much more.

Renter pays all Utilities.