3303 Cardenas Ave

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Another 2 Bedroom Rowhome just completed a full renovation located in East Baltimore. Open floor plan on main level, with beautiful kitchen inclusive of all appliances and new cabinets. Has a partially finished basement where laundry area is located with full size washer and dryer. One car parking pad is located at the back of the home. Call us now to set an appointment to view this home!



Call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*Virtual showings now available!