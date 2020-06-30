All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3303 Cardenas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3303 Cardenas Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

3303 Cardenas Ave

3303 Cardenas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3303 Cardenas Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Another 2 Bedroom Rowhome just completed a full renovation located in East Baltimore. Open floor plan on main level, with beautiful kitchen inclusive of all appliances and new cabinets. Has a partially finished basement where laundry area is located with full size washer and dryer. One car parking pad is located at the back of the home. Call us now to set an appointment to view this home!

Call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Cardenas Ave have any available units?
3303 Cardenas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 Cardenas Ave have?
Some of 3303 Cardenas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 Cardenas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Cardenas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Cardenas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3303 Cardenas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3303 Cardenas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3303 Cardenas Ave offers parking.
Does 3303 Cardenas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 Cardenas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Cardenas Ave have a pool?
No, 3303 Cardenas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Cardenas Ave have accessible units?
No, 3303 Cardenas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Cardenas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3303 Cardenas Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland