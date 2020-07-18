All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3219 O'Donnell St.

3219 O'donnell Street · (410) 952-9727
Location

3219 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3219 O'Donnell St. · Avail. Sep 15

$2,800

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2860 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3219 O'Donnell St. Available 09/15/20 3219 O'Donnell St. 3 Bed, 3 ½ Bath TH with Roof Top Deck - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bathroom townhouse is 2,860 sq. feet of amazing! The living room features beautiful built in shelving and recessed lighting. There is even a built-in bar counter which, is accented perfectly with the sleek hardwood floors that trail throughout the home. There is plenty of storage space in this charming L shaped kitchen. The oak colored cabinets, center island, and stainless-steel appliances blend perfectly with the design of the home. Each bedroom affords ample natural light, amazing storage space, and private bathroom. The only thing better than this home itself is the panoramic views provided from the roof top deck! Available mid-September $2800 Monthly + Utilities. #CantonManagement

(RLNE3265724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 O'Donnell St. have any available units?
3219 O'Donnell St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 O'Donnell St. have?
Some of 3219 O'Donnell St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 O'Donnell St. currently offering any rent specials?
3219 O'Donnell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 O'Donnell St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 O'Donnell St. is pet friendly.
Does 3219 O'Donnell St. offer parking?
No, 3219 O'Donnell St. does not offer parking.
Does 3219 O'Donnell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 O'Donnell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 O'Donnell St. have a pool?
No, 3219 O'Donnell St. does not have a pool.
Does 3219 O'Donnell St. have accessible units?
No, 3219 O'Donnell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 O'Donnell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 O'Donnell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
