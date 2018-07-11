All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3218 Belair Rd
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

3218 Belair Rd

3218 Belair Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3218 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Baltimore - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 800 Square Ft property has an open floor plan, rear back balcony, lots of light, high ceilings, and is right next to public transportation and above a coffee shop, restaurant, and has the conveniences of downtown living.

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: Water
Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity
Appliances included: Refrigerator, Range

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
__________________________________________________________________
Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:
En lnea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador
http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7

Para llenar una aplicacin visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".

Mascotas permitidas caso por caso. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.
Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Agua
Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefaccin, Electricidad, Alcantarillado, Basura

Accesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno

Pagos gratis en la internet.
Primer mes se paga por adelantado.
Un mes de depsito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.
Aplicantes con crdito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrn que pagar el ltimo pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.

Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5466953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

