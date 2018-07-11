3218 Belair Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony coffee bar air conditioning some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar internet access

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Baltimore - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 800 Square Ft property has an open floor plan, rear back balcony, lots of light, high ceilings, and is right next to public transportation and above a coffee shop, restaurant, and has the conveniences of downtown living.



To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: Water

Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity

Appliances included: Refrigerator, Range



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

__________________________________________________________________

Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:

En lnea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador

http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7



Para llenar una aplicacin visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".



Mascotas permitidas caso por caso. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.

Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Agua

Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefaccin, Electricidad, Alcantarillado, Basura



Accesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno



Pagos gratis en la internet.

Primer mes se paga por adelantado.

Un mes de depsito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.

Aplicantes con crdito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrn que pagar el ltimo pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.



Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com



(RLNE5466953)