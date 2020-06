Amenities

Bright & spacious, porch front Clifton Park row home. Property was renovated & it has forced air, gas heat; hardwood floors thru out; kitchen, bathroom & dining room has ceramic tile floors; 1st floor washer hook up & dryer, basement sump pump; all inspected and lead certified; great private backyard perfect for cookouts and entertainment; and close to major routes and public transportation; near the golf course. CALL OR TEXT FOR A SHOWING 443-540-7787