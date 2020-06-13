Amenities
3206 Guilford Ave. Available 07/15/20 2020 JHU Homewood Off-Campus rental 6bd/2.5ba w/ W/D! Available 7/15! - Attn Hopkins Students! 2020 JHU off-campus, large Charles Village 6bd/2.5ba Home Close to JHU with Spacious Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Porch and Washer/Dryer! Ceiling fans and overhead lighting. Separate living and dining room. Ample closet space. Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/15!
Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!
Pet policy: Cats/Dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.
This property is super convenient to the JHU Homewood campus! Just a short walk to campus!! Also convenient to Loyola University!
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
(RLNE2739235)