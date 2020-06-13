Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3206 Guilford Ave. Available 07/15/20 2020 JHU Homewood Off-Campus rental 6bd/2.5ba w/ W/D! Available 7/15! - Attn Hopkins Students! 2020 JHU off-campus, large Charles Village 6bd/2.5ba Home Close to JHU with Spacious Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Porch and Washer/Dryer! Ceiling fans and overhead lighting. Separate living and dining room. Ample closet space. Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/15!



Pet policy: Cats/Dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.



This property is super convenient to the JHU Homewood campus! Just a short walk to campus!! Also convenient to Loyola University!



