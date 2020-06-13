All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 12 2020

3206 Guilford Ave.

3206 Guilford Avenue · (410) 366-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3206 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 3206 Guilford Ave. · Avail. Jul 15

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2704 sqft

Amenities

3206 Guilford Ave. Available 07/15/20 2020 JHU Homewood Off-Campus rental 6bd/2.5ba w/ W/D! Available 7/15! - Attn Hopkins Students! 2020 JHU off-campus, large Charles Village 6bd/2.5ba Home Close to JHU with Spacious Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Porch and Washer/Dryer! Ceiling fans and overhead lighting. Separate living and dining room. Ample closet space. Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/15!

Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!

Pet policy: Cats/Dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.

This property is super convenient to the JHU Homewood campus! Just a short walk to campus!! Also convenient to Loyola University!

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE2739235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Guilford Ave. have any available units?
3206 Guilford Ave. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 Guilford Ave. have?
Some of 3206 Guilford Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Guilford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Guilford Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Guilford Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Guilford Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Guilford Ave. offer parking?
No, 3206 Guilford Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Guilford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 Guilford Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Guilford Ave. have a pool?
No, 3206 Guilford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Guilford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3206 Guilford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Guilford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Guilford Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
