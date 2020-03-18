311 E 33RD STREET

Amenities

Two houses available for rent in the same neighborhood very close to JHU/Union hospital. One is on 33rd street across N. Calvert Street. Spacious townhouse with 6 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms in premium location 1 block away from JHU main campus and union hospital between 33rd street and Calvert Street. One block to shops and restaurants. It is in a very safe and sought-after neighborhood. Kitchen and bathrooms have just been remodeled. Currently occupied by a group of JHU students who are graduating in this summer. Available at the end of June, 2019.The other one is on E University Pkwy across N. Calvert Street. Similar layout as the other. Both are rent for 3000/month. Students/research fellows preferred. Come and see, you will love it! Please email or text (301-908-9five77) the following information, I will contact you shortly:Reference: 33rd Street1.Full name2 Occupation3.When do you plan to move in4. How long you plan to stay