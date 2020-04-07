308 Long Island Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229 Beechfield
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Can show NOW, tenant is out. Very Spacious two bedroom and two full bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Balcony. Storage unit and laundry room included. Plenty of parking. Great quiet building with long term tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 LONG ISLAND AVENUE have any available units?
308 LONG ISLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 LONG ISLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 308 LONG ISLAND AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 LONG ISLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
308 LONG ISLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.