All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 306 JOPLIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
306 JOPLIN STREET
Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:28 PM

306 JOPLIN STREET

306 Joplin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

306 Joplin Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have any available units?
306 JOPLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 306 JOPLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
306 JOPLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 JOPLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland