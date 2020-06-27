Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
306 JOPLIN STREET
Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:28 PM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
306 JOPLIN STREET
306 Joplin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
306 Joplin Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have any available units?
306 JOPLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 306 JOPLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
306 JOPLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 JOPLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 JOPLIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 JOPLIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
