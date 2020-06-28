3053 GUILFORD AVENUE

Amenities

Charles Village rental unit with 2 very spacious bed rooms, one dining room, one full bath and one laundry room with new energy efficient washer and dryer. Fresh painting, new gas range. New curtains. Bright and clean! Good for one family or two persons. Ready to move in on June 1st. This rental unit is in the heart of Charles Village with retail shoppings, restaurants and bus stops. walking to JHU. This is truly a very good rental opportunity for you. Listing agent is the owner. Because of the virus you can only review the pictures of the home without being able to view the home in person. Sorry for that!