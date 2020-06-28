All apartments in Baltimore
3053 GUILFORD AVENUE
3053 GUILFORD AVENUE

3053 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3053 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Charles Village rental unit with 2 very spacious bed rooms, one dining room, one full bath and one laundry room with new energy efficient washer and dryer. Fresh painting, new gas range. New curtains. Bright and clean! Good for one family or two persons. Ready to move in on June 1st. This rental unit is in the heart of Charles Village with retail shoppings, restaurants and bus stops. walking to JHU. This is truly a very good rental opportunity for you. Listing agent is the owner. Because of the virus you can only review the pictures of the home without being able to view the home in person. Sorry for that!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE have any available units?
3053 GUILFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3053 GUILFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3053 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
