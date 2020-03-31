3047 Guilford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2020 JHU Off-Campus Charles Village 3bd/1ba Rowhouse w/ W/D!! Available 6/7/2020! - 2020 JHU Off-Campus and Full of character, this 3bd/1ba Charles Village Rowhouse is equipped with hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer & dryer, backyard, ceiling fans, unfinished basement. Overhead lighting throughout. Unfinished basement. Utilities are not included! Available 6/7/2020!



Video link: https://youtu.be/dvXijevX7gU



Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus! Just a quick walk!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



