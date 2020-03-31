All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3047 Guilford Avenue

3047 Guilford Avenue · (410) 366-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3047 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3047 Guilford Avenue · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1610 sqft

Amenities

2020 JHU Off-Campus Charles Village 3bd/1ba Rowhouse w/ W/D!! Available 6/7/2020! - 2020 JHU Off-Campus and Full of character, this 3bd/1ba Charles Village Rowhouse is equipped with hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer & dryer, backyard, ceiling fans, unfinished basement. Overhead lighting throughout. Unfinished basement. Utilities are not included! Available 6/7/2020!

Video link: https://youtu.be/dvXijevX7gU

Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus! Just a quick walk!

Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3674078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 Guilford Avenue have any available units?
3047 Guilford Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 Guilford Avenue have?
Some of 3047 Guilford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 Guilford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Guilford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Guilford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3047 Guilford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3047 Guilford Avenue offer parking?
No, 3047 Guilford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3047 Guilford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3047 Guilford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Guilford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3047 Guilford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3047 Guilford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3047 Guilford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Guilford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 Guilford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
