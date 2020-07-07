All apartments in Baltimore
300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907

Location

300 Saint Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Brand new 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment for rent at The Residences at 300 St. Paul Place. New Building with tons of amenities. Quick walk to the University of Baltimore and MICA, Peabody Institute, and Mercy Hospital. Convenient to Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor, Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, Penn Station, and other forms of public transportation. The best of modern living in the heart of downtown Baltimore!

Property Highlights:
- Modern kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, under-mounted sinks, and breakfast bar
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Hardwood flooring
- High-efficiency, individually controlled A/C and heat
- Expansive windows with custom solar shades
- Amazing city views

Building Highlights:
- Game room with billiards, shuffleboard, table tennis, and more
- Theater room with complimentary Netflix access
- Gamers lounge
- Indoor bocce court
- Indoor putting green
- Resident TV lounge
- State-of-the-art fitness center featuring Peloton cycles, Woodway treadmills, cardio equipment, free weights, kettlebells, battle ropes, and more!
- Outdoor rooftop basketball court
- Rooftop dipping pool
- Furnished roof deck with grilling stations and entertainment area
- Work rooms with free wifi
- Self-serve dog wash room
- Bike storage room featuring PMCs Bike Share bikes
- On-site garage parking available

Listed by Ikos

(RLNE5394107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 have any available units?
300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 have?
Some of 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 is pet friendly.
Does 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 offer parking?
Yes, 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 offers parking.
Does 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 have a pool?
Yes, 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 has a pool.
Does 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 have accessible units?
No, 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907 does not have units with dishwashers.

