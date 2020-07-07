300 Saint Paul Place Unit 907

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym game room parking pool pool table putting green shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly tennis court

Brand new 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment for rent at The Residences at 300 St. Paul Place. New Building with tons of amenities. Quick walk to the University of Baltimore and MICA, Peabody Institute, and Mercy Hospital. Convenient to Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor, Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, Penn Station, and other forms of public transportation. The best of modern living in the heart of downtown Baltimore!



Property Highlights:

- Modern kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, under-mounted sinks, and breakfast bar

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Hardwood flooring

- High-efficiency, individually controlled A/C and heat

- Expansive windows with custom solar shades

- Amazing city views



Building Highlights:

- Game room with billiards, shuffleboard, table tennis, and more

- Theater room with complimentary Netflix access

- Gamers lounge

- Indoor bocce court

- Indoor putting green

- Resident TV lounge

- State-of-the-art fitness center featuring Peloton cycles, Woodway treadmills, cardio equipment, free weights, kettlebells, battle ropes, and more!

- Outdoor rooftop basketball court

- Rooftop dipping pool

- Furnished roof deck with grilling stations and entertainment area

- Work rooms with free wifi

- Self-serve dog wash room

- Bike storage room featuring PMCs Bike Share bikes

- On-site garage parking available



Listed by Ikos



(RLNE5394107)