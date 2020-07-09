All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

2913 VIOLET AVENUE

2913 Violet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Violet Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated three level row home move in ready. Features a full bath on each level, four bedrooms, and a finished lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 VIOLET AVENUE have any available units?
2913 VIOLET AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2913 VIOLET AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2913 VIOLET AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 VIOLET AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2913 VIOLET AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2913 VIOLET AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2913 VIOLET AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2913 VIOLET AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 VIOLET AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 VIOLET AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2913 VIOLET AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2913 VIOLET AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2913 VIOLET AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 VIOLET AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 VIOLET AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 VIOLET AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 VIOLET AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

