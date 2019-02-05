Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2900 Taney Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2900 Taney Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2900 Taney Road
2900 Taney Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Cheswolde
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2900 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Cheswolde
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1000; Parking: 2 Car ; Monthly rent: $1000.00; IMRID8891
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2900 Taney Road have any available units?
2900 Taney Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2900 Taney Road have?
Some of 2900 Taney Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2900 Taney Road currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Taney Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Taney Road pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Taney Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2900 Taney Road offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Taney Road does offer parking.
Does 2900 Taney Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Taney Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Taney Road have a pool?
No, 2900 Taney Road does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Taney Road have accessible units?
No, 2900 Taney Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Taney Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Taney Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland