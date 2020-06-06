All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2857 Bookert Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2857 Bookert Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

2857 Bookert Drive

2857 Bookert Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Cherry Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2857 Bookert Drive, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2857 Bookert Drive Baltimore, MD 21225 - HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A Unique lovely 2-story row home in the Cherry Hill Community! offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of this home. The Hardwood floors and updated kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to downtown Baltimore, Anne Arundel County and public transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4902953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 Bookert Drive have any available units?
2857 Bookert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2857 Bookert Drive have?
Some of 2857 Bookert Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2857 Bookert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2857 Bookert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 Bookert Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2857 Bookert Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2857 Bookert Drive offer parking?
No, 2857 Bookert Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2857 Bookert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2857 Bookert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 Bookert Drive have a pool?
No, 2857 Bookert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2857 Bookert Drive have accessible units?
No, 2857 Bookert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 Bookert Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2857 Bookert Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland