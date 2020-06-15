All apartments in Baltimore
2840 W Mulberry St
2840 W Mulberry St

2840 West Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2840 West Mulberry Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

coffee bar
clubhouse
bbq/grill
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3 Bedroom House for Rent - Beautiful 3 Bedroom House for Rent. Available for Immediate Move In.
First Floor Has a beautiful mirrored Walled Living Room/Dining Room & Kitchen with included Stove, does not include a fridge access to the private fenced backyard.
Second Floor has 3 bedrooms and a bathroom with full bath/shower.
Basement is Finished, carpeted and paneled walls, contain's a utility room with only a toilet in it as well and there is a sink located in another utility room in the basement.
House is located on a quiet mostly homeowner-occupied properties.
Apply today! first come first serve!. looking for applicants with a monthly income of at least double or triple the monthly rent.
Easy Online Application Process! click here to apply today! - https://bit.ly/2Rp4teG
$30 Application-Background check Fee. No Broker Fees.
Send us a message with your phone number and email to be notified of our open house dates.

Nearby schools include Alexander Hamilton Elementary School, Father Charles Hall Middle School and Empowerment Academy. The closest grocery stores are Edmondson Grocery Mart, Food City and Full Moon Grocery. Nearby coffee shops include McDonald's, Mc Donald's and Viva House. Nearby restaurants include The Black Hole Bar and Lounge, Crab City and Chicago Pizza & Grill. 2840 W Mulberry St is near Gwynns Falls Park, Gwynns Falls Park and Gwynns Falls Park. There are good bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat. 2840 W Mulberry St is bikeable, there is some bike infrastructure.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4493010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 W Mulberry St have any available units?
2840 W Mulberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 W Mulberry St have?
Some of 2840 W Mulberry St's amenities include coffee bar, clubhouse, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 W Mulberry St currently offering any rent specials?
2840 W Mulberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 W Mulberry St pet-friendly?
No, 2840 W Mulberry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2840 W Mulberry St offer parking?
No, 2840 W Mulberry St does not offer parking.
Does 2840 W Mulberry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 W Mulberry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 W Mulberry St have a pool?
No, 2840 W Mulberry St does not have a pool.
Does 2840 W Mulberry St have accessible units?
No, 2840 W Mulberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 W Mulberry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 W Mulberry St does not have units with dishwashers.
