Beautiful 3 Bedroom House for Rent. Available for Immediate Move In.

First Floor Has a beautiful mirrored Walled Living Room/Dining Room & Kitchen with included Stove, does not include a fridge access to the private fenced backyard.

Second Floor has 3 bedrooms and a bathroom with full bath/shower.

Basement is Finished, carpeted and paneled walls, contain's a utility room with only a toilet in it as well and there is a sink located in another utility room in the basement.

House is located on a quiet mostly homeowner-occupied properties.

Apply today! first come first serve!. looking for applicants with a monthly income of at least double or triple the monthly rent.

Easy Online Application Process! click here to apply today! - https://bit.ly/2Rp4teG

$30 Application-Background check Fee. No Broker Fees.

Send us a message with your phone number and email to be notified of our open house dates.



Nearby schools include Alexander Hamilton Elementary School, Father Charles Hall Middle School and Empowerment Academy. The closest grocery stores are Edmondson Grocery Mart, Food City and Full Moon Grocery. Nearby coffee shops include McDonald's, Mc Donald's and Viva House. Nearby restaurants include The Black Hole Bar and Lounge, Crab City and Chicago Pizza & Grill. 2840 W Mulberry St is near Gwynns Falls Park, Gwynns Falls Park and Gwynns Falls Park. There are good bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat. 2840 W Mulberry St is bikeable, there is some bike infrastructure.



No Pets Allowed



