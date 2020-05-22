All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2826 N. Howard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2826 N. Howard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2826 N. Howard

2826 N Howard St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2826 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2826 N. Howard Available 06/07/19 2019 JHU off-campus 4bd/3.5ba Rowhouse Steps from JHU! Available 6/7! - Attention JHU Students! Charles Village 4bd/3.5ba Rowhouse Steps from JHU with CAC, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer, Porch, and Off-Street Parking! 1750 square feet! Available for Lease June 7, but Available Now for Showings!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE2776067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 N. Howard have any available units?
2826 N. Howard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 N. Howard have?
Some of 2826 N. Howard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 N. Howard currently offering any rent specials?
2826 N. Howard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 N. Howard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2826 N. Howard is pet friendly.
Does 2826 N. Howard offer parking?
Yes, 2826 N. Howard offers parking.
Does 2826 N. Howard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2826 N. Howard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 N. Howard have a pool?
No, 2826 N. Howard does not have a pool.
Does 2826 N. Howard have accessible units?
No, 2826 N. Howard does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 N. Howard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 N. Howard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland