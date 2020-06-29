2824 Edgecombe Cir S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

This is a beautiful two bedroom house with two full bathrooms. We have a partially finished basement, deck and central air condition.



The house is located close to Greenspring!

Section 8 voucher holders are welcome to apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5592365)