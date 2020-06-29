Rent Calculator
2824 Edgecombe Cir S
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM
2824 Edgecombe Cir S
2824 Edgecombe Circle South
·
No Longer Available
Location
2824 Edgecombe Circle South, Baltimore, MD 21215
Edgecomb
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful two bedroom house with two full bathrooms. We have a partially finished basement, deck and central air condition.
The house is located close to Greenspring!
Section 8 voucher holders are welcome to apply.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5592365)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2824 Edgecombe Cir S have any available units?
2824 Edgecombe Cir S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2824 Edgecombe Cir S have?
Some of 2824 Edgecombe Cir S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2824 Edgecombe Cir S currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Edgecombe Cir S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Edgecombe Cir S pet-friendly?
No, 2824 Edgecombe Cir S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2824 Edgecombe Cir S offer parking?
No, 2824 Edgecombe Cir S does not offer parking.
Does 2824 Edgecombe Cir S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2824 Edgecombe Cir S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Edgecombe Cir S have a pool?
No, 2824 Edgecombe Cir S does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Edgecombe Cir S have accessible units?
No, 2824 Edgecombe Cir S does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Edgecombe Cir S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 Edgecombe Cir S does not have units with dishwashers.
