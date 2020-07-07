All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2817 Erdman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2817 Erdman Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

2817 Erdman Ave

2817 Erdman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2817 Erdman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Call for a showing 443-500-7502. Water included with rent.
No previous evictions permitted.

We are still showing houses!! Looking for a new home? It can be difficult and worriesome to shop for a new rental home these days.
We are taking every precaution to do safe showings for potential tenants. Only one client per showing, our agent is covered with a safety mask and will remain six feet apart when opening the property.
Our homes are clean and beautifully updated. Call or text for a showing and a list of our available properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Erdman Ave have any available units?
2817 Erdman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2817 Erdman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Erdman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Erdman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2817 Erdman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2817 Erdman Ave offer parking?
No, 2817 Erdman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2817 Erdman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Erdman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Erdman Ave have a pool?
No, 2817 Erdman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Erdman Ave have accessible units?
No, 2817 Erdman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Erdman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 Erdman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 Erdman Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2817 Erdman Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland