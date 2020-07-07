2817 Erdman Ave

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Call for a showing 443-500-7502. Water included with rent.

No previous evictions permitted.



We are still showing houses!! Looking for a new home? It can be difficult and worriesome to shop for a new rental home these days.

We are taking every precaution to do safe showings for potential tenants. Only one client per showing, our agent is covered with a safety mask and will remain six feet apart when opening the property.

Our homes are clean and beautifully updated. Call or text for a showing and a list of our available properties.