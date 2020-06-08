2813 Remington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Private bedroom & full bath in Remington rowhouse - Property Id: 133105



I'm looking for someone who is interested in renting the second bedroom of a 2-bedroom and 2-full bathroom row house, located directly across from the R House on Remington Avenue between 28th and 29th Streets. Located in walking distance to Johns Hopkins University.



About the house and room



The bedroom available for rent is located on the second floor, which is also where your full bathroom and the washer and dryer are located. (My bedroom and bathroom are located on the third floor.) The bedroom comes with a closet and a queen-size Casper mattress bed, which is less than a year old. Shared spaces include the living room and kitchen on the first floor as well as the backyard and basement areas. Parking is available on the street. As much as I love dogs, no pets will be allowed.

No Pets Allowed



