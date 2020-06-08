All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

2813 Remington Ave

2813 Remington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Remington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Private bedroom & full bath in Remington rowhouse - Property Id: 133105

I'm looking for someone who is interested in renting the second bedroom of a 2-bedroom and 2-full bathroom row house, located directly across from the R House on Remington Avenue between 28th and 29th Streets. Located in walking distance to Johns Hopkins University.

About the house and room

The bedroom available for rent is located on the second floor, which is also where your full bathroom and the washer and dryer are located. (My bedroom and bathroom are located on the third floor.) The bedroom comes with a closet and a queen-size Casper mattress bed, which is less than a year old. Shared spaces include the living room and kitchen on the first floor as well as the backyard and basement areas. Parking is available on the street. As much as I love dogs, no pets will be allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133105p
Property Id 133105

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5088224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Remington Ave have any available units?
2813 Remington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Remington Ave have?
Some of 2813 Remington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Remington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Remington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Remington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Remington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Remington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Remington Ave offers parking.
Does 2813 Remington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2813 Remington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Remington Ave have a pool?
No, 2813 Remington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Remington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2813 Remington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Remington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Remington Ave has units with dishwashers.
