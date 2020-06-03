2803 Denison St Unit B

Amenities

Updated Large 3 Bedroom Upper Unit- Baltimore, MD - This 3 bedroom 2 full bath upper unit offers a large living area with a kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage. Parking available on street and off street as well. The unit also offers a deck leading to the backyard and washer and dryer hookups. This property is located near Modndawmin Mall, major shopping and restaurants. Plus located minutes from Coppin State College and BCCC as well as I-83 and I-695



Call now and set an appointment!



*One Year Lease Required.

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over.

*Background & credit check required.

*Voucher Holder Welcome

*Security Deposit Payment plan Optional



No Pets Allowed



