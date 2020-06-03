All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

2803 Denison St Unit B

2803 Denison St
Location

2803 Denison St, Baltimore, MD 21216
Garwyn Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated Large 3 Bedroom Upper Unit- Baltimore, MD - This 3 bedroom 2 full bath upper unit offers a large living area with a kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage. Parking available on street and off street as well. The unit also offers a deck leading to the backyard and washer and dryer hookups. This property is located near Modndawmin Mall, major shopping and restaurants. Plus located minutes from Coppin State College and BCCC as well as I-83 and I-695

Call now and set an appointment!

*One Year Lease Required.
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over.
*Background & credit check required.
*Voucher Holder Welcome
*Security Deposit Payment plan Optional

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Denison St Unit B have any available units?
2803 Denison St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Denison St Unit B have?
Some of 2803 Denison St Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Denison St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Denison St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Denison St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2803 Denison St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2803 Denison St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Denison St Unit B offers parking.
Does 2803 Denison St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Denison St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Denison St Unit B have a pool?
No, 2803 Denison St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Denison St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2803 Denison St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Denison St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Denison St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
