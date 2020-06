Amenities

parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fresh paint and new flooring throughout this updated town home. Two bonus rooms in basement. Basement with walkout to rear parking pad. Application fee is $45 per adult 18+, however credit will be considered case-by-case. Must have solid and great income: at least 3x the monthly rent. ***Owner is not participating in VOUCHER program***