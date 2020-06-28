Rent Calculator
2729 Winchester Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 7:57 AM
2729 Winchester Street
2729 Winchester Street
No Longer Available
Location
2729 Winchester Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Winchester- Well maintained 3BR/1BA townhome ready to move in. Call today for showing.
Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2729 Winchester Street have any available units?
2729 Winchester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2729 Winchester Street currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Winchester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Winchester Street pet-friendly?
No, 2729 Winchester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2729 Winchester Street offer parking?
No, 2729 Winchester Street does not offer parking.
Does 2729 Winchester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 Winchester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Winchester Street have a pool?
No, 2729 Winchester Street does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Winchester Street have accessible units?
No, 2729 Winchester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Winchester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 Winchester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2729 Winchester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2729 Winchester Street does not have units with air conditioning.
