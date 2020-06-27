All apartments in Baltimore
2709 Riggs Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2709 Riggs Avenue

2709 Riggs Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Riggs Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2709 Riggs Avenue Baltimore, MD 21216 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A lovely 2-story row home offers 2 bedroom with den and 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of the home. Porch front row home. Large eat-in kitchen, Separate dining room and living room. and 2 large bedrooms. and Den are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4903240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Riggs Avenue have any available units?
2709 Riggs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2709 Riggs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Riggs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Riggs Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Riggs Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Riggs Avenue offer parking?
No, 2709 Riggs Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Riggs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Riggs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Riggs Avenue have a pool?
No, 2709 Riggs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Riggs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2709 Riggs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Riggs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Riggs Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Riggs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2709 Riggs Avenue has units with air conditioning.
