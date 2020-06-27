Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2709 Riggs Avenue Baltimore, MD 21216 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!



A lovely 2-story row home offers 2 bedroom with den and 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of the home. Porch front row home. Large eat-in kitchen, Separate dining room and living room. and 2 large bedrooms. and Den are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.



Pets Considered on case-by-case



Renter pays all Utilities.



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



