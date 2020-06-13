Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2709 N. Howard St Available 07/15/20 Renovated 3bd/1ba Charles Village row house.CAC, W/D & more! Available 7/15! - Super 3bd/1ba Charles Village row house with hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer in unfinished basement. Rear yard. Lovely front porch. Gorgeous stain glass above front door. Approximately 1260 square feet. Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/15



Video link: https://youtu.be/XMUf1EZ0Vkc



Very convenient to JHU Homewood campus! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Charles Village restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins just around the corner!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



