2709 N. Howard St

2709 North Howard Street · (410) 366-2100
Location

2709 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2709 N. Howard St · Avail. Jul 15

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2709 N. Howard St Available 07/15/20 Renovated 3bd/1ba Charles Village row house.CAC, W/D & more! Available 7/15! - Super 3bd/1ba Charles Village row house with hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer in unfinished basement. Rear yard. Lovely front porch. Gorgeous stain glass above front door. Approximately 1260 square feet. Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/15

Video link: https://youtu.be/XMUf1EZ0Vkc

Very convenient to JHU Homewood campus! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Charles Village restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins just around the corner!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 N. Howard St have any available units?
2709 N. Howard St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 N. Howard St have?
Some of 2709 N. Howard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 N. Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
2709 N. Howard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 N. Howard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 N. Howard St is pet friendly.
Does 2709 N. Howard St offer parking?
No, 2709 N. Howard St does not offer parking.
Does 2709 N. Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 N. Howard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 N. Howard St have a pool?
No, 2709 N. Howard St does not have a pool.
Does 2709 N. Howard St have accessible units?
No, 2709 N. Howard St does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 N. Howard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 N. Howard St does not have units with dishwashers.
