Amenities

granite counters air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities

Available NOW, adorable 2 bed 1.5 bath, with finished basement, central a/c and heat. Everything new in the house, flooring, bathrooms, kitchen with granite counters. Water included with rent. Great location walk to restaurants, quiet street. Call or text for a showing 443-500-7502. No previous evictions accepted. Credit scores over 600 save $500 off your security deposit!!