Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2621 E MONUMENT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2621 E MONUMENT STREET
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2621 E MONUMENT STREET
2621 East Monument Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2621 East Monument Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2621 E MONUMENT STREET have any available units?
2621 E MONUMENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2621 E MONUMENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2621 E MONUMENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 E MONUMENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2621 E MONUMENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2621 E MONUMENT STREET offer parking?
No, 2621 E MONUMENT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2621 E MONUMENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 E MONUMENT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 E MONUMENT STREET have a pool?
No, 2621 E MONUMENT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2621 E MONUMENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2621 E MONUMENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 E MONUMENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 E MONUMENT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 E MONUMENT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 E MONUMENT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland