2609 BOONE STREET
Last updated April 11 2020 at 12:25 PM

2609 BOONE STREET

2609 Boone Street · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Boone Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Better Waverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOWER CHARLES VILLAGE / BARCLAY Spacious 3BR 1.5 BA townhome that has been beautifully maintained. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, large windows so that natural light pours into the home. Kitchen has updated appliances and loads of space. Plenty of storage space in the basement with washer and dryer. Located on a quiet block that has an active local community. Short walk to MICA,UNIVERSITY OF BALTIMORE, PENN STATION, JOHNS HOPKINS HOMEWOOD CAMPUS and convenient to SAFEWAY and WAVERLY FARMERS MARKET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 BOONE STREET have any available units?
2609 BOONE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2609 BOONE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2609 BOONE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 BOONE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2609 BOONE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2609 BOONE STREET offer parking?
No, 2609 BOONE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2609 BOONE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 BOONE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 BOONE STREET have a pool?
No, 2609 BOONE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2609 BOONE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2609 BOONE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 BOONE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 BOONE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 BOONE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 BOONE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

