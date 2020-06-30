2609 BOONE STREET

Amenities

LOWER CHARLES VILLAGE / BARCLAY Spacious 3BR 1.5 BA townhome that has been beautifully maintained. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, large windows so that natural light pours into the home. Kitchen has updated appliances and loads of space. Plenty of storage space in the basement with washer and dryer. Located on a quiet block that has an active local community. Short walk to MICA,UNIVERSITY OF BALTIMORE, PENN STATION, JOHNS HOPKINS HOMEWOOD CAMPUS and convenient to SAFEWAY and WAVERLY FARMERS MARKET.