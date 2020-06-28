2533 ARUNAH AVENUE

Amenities

***AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY***Call Listing Agent, TODAY, 301-549-0104 for questions and assistance on qualifying factors and how to apply for tenancy. NO PETS. Welcome Home to this immaculately maintained and Professionally Managed property in the renewed Midtown-Edmondson area on the neighborly street of Arunah Ave. This house has enough space for any tenant(s) to live comfortably. Newly remodeled/ renovated, come move into this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with Washer and Dryer in the finished Basement. Updated appliances in the kitchen with an immense fenced in backyard. This property requires a tenant(s)that will appreciate the care this house was restored to. We are seeking tenants with no prior evictions/ GREAT Rental History! Background and Credit checks will be performed. Available for immediate occupancy beginning Oct. 1, 2019. Security Deposit, First and Last month rent required. Come on home!!!