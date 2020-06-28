All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

2533 ARUNAH AVENUE

2533 Arunah Avenue
Location

2533 Arunah Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY***Call Listing Agent, TODAY, 301-549-0104 for questions and assistance on qualifying factors and how to apply for tenancy. NO PETS. Welcome Home to this immaculately maintained and Professionally Managed property in the renewed Midtown-Edmondson area on the neighborly street of Arunah Ave. This house has enough space for any tenant(s) to live comfortably. Newly remodeled/ renovated, come move into this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with Washer and Dryer in the finished Basement. Updated appliances in the kitchen with an immense fenced in backyard. This property requires a tenant(s)that will appreciate the care this house was restored to. We are seeking tenants with no prior evictions/ GREAT Rental History! Background and Credit checks will be performed. Available for immediate occupancy beginning Oct. 1, 2019. Security Deposit, First and Last month rent required. Come on home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE have any available units?
2533 ARUNAH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2533 ARUNAH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2533 ARUNAH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
