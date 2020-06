Amenities

Adorable second floor apartment rarely available in CANTON! 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, WALK-IN CLOSET or office space, full living room, dining room and both bedrooms are large. Plenty of closet space., private deck, lots of charm and character. Tenant must be OKAY sharing a staircase and hallway with upstairs tenant. Call for more information. $40 app fee