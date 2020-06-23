All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2442 Lauretta Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2442 Lauretta Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2442 Lauretta Ave

2442 Lauretta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2442 Lauretta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Unit description
Amazingly updated and renovated 3 bedroom row house in the Rosemount neighborhood of west Baltimore. Gorgeous new kitchen with brand new appliance and countertops. New hardwood flooring throughout house. Central AC and heat, washer/dryer and a nice quiet street but still close to Shopping and public transportation.

Features & amenities
?Off-street Parking
?In unit laundry
?Air conditioning
?Central Heating
?Garbage Disposal
?Hardwood floors
?Microwave
?Oven/range
?Refrigerator
?Storage
?Stove
?Washer/Dryer

furnished No
laundry in unit
smoking No
deposit $1,300
Lease terms One year
Date available 12/13/2018 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4664890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Lauretta Ave have any available units?
2442 Lauretta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 Lauretta Ave have?
Some of 2442 Lauretta Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Lauretta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Lauretta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Lauretta Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Lauretta Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2442 Lauretta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Lauretta Ave offers parking.
Does 2442 Lauretta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 Lauretta Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Lauretta Ave have a pool?
No, 2442 Lauretta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Lauretta Ave have accessible units?
No, 2442 Lauretta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Lauretta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Lauretta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland