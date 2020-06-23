2442 Lauretta Ave

Amenities
Unit description
Amazingly updated and renovated 3 bedroom row house in the Rosemount neighborhood of west Baltimore. Gorgeous new kitchen with brand new appliance and countertops. New hardwood flooring throughout house. Central AC and heat, washer/dryer and a nice quiet street but still close to Shopping and public transportation.
Features & amenities
?Off-street Parking
?In unit laundry
?Air conditioning
?Central Heating
?Garbage Disposal
?Hardwood floors
?Microwave
?Oven/range
?Refrigerator
?Storage
?Stove
?Washer/Dryer
furnished No
laundry in unit
smoking No
deposit $1,300
Lease terms One year
Date available 12/13/2018 Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4664890)