Home
Baltimore, MD
2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE
2419 Woodbrook Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2419 Woodbrook Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Within close proximity to shopping and 83.. Easy to show, Beautifully updated home with central AC, washer and dryer, with plenty of storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have any available units?
2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have?
Some of 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
