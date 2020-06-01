All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE

2419 Woodbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2419 Woodbrook Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Within close proximity to shopping and 83.. Easy to show, Beautifully updated home with central AC, washer and dryer, with plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have any available units?
2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have?
Some of 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 WOODBROOK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland