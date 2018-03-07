Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2416 Ashland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2416 Ashland Ave
2416 Ashland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2416 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Baltimore
- Close proximity to Fells Point and Canton
- New flooring
- New appliances
- Fenced in back patio
- Second floor deck
- Section 8 considered
- No pets allowed
Available today!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4687918)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2416 Ashland Ave have any available units?
2416 Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2416 Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Ashland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave offer parking?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
