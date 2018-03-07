All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2416 Ashland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2416 Ashland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2416 Ashland Ave

2416 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2416 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Baltimore

- Close proximity to Fells Point and Canton
- New flooring
- New appliances
- Fenced in back patio
- Second floor deck
- Section 8 considered
- No pets allowed

Available today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4687918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Ashland Ave have any available units?
2416 Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2416 Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Ashland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave offer parking?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Ashland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Ashland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland