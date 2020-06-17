All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

2404 Arunah Ave

2404 Arunah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Arunah Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Evergreen Lawn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Town Home in Evergreen Lawn Neighborhood in West Baltimore - Hardwood Laminate floors throughout.
Updated kitchen and baths.
Large fenced back yard.
Unfinished storage basement with Laundry - W/D included.
Generous size rooms.
Main level full bath.
Fresh paint throughout.
Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

4BR Housing Voucher welcome to apply.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com for more information or to request a showing.

(RLNE5003602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Arunah Ave have any available units?
2404 Arunah Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Arunah Ave have?
Some of 2404 Arunah Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Arunah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Arunah Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Arunah Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Arunah Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Arunah Ave offer parking?
No, 2404 Arunah Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Arunah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Arunah Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Arunah Ave have a pool?
No, 2404 Arunah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Arunah Ave have accessible units?
No, 2404 Arunah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Arunah Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Arunah Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
