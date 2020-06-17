2404 Arunah Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge Town Home in Evergreen Lawn Neighborhood in West Baltimore - Hardwood Laminate floors throughout.

Updated kitchen and baths.

Large fenced back yard.

Unfinished storage basement with Laundry - W/D included.

Generous size rooms.

Main level full bath.

Fresh paint throughout.

Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.



4BR Housing Voucher welcome to apply.



