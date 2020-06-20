Amenities

240 S. Highland Avenue Available 07/20/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Highlandtown!!! - Renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Highlandtown! Open floorplan boasts hardwood flooring with neutral paint, convenient ½ bath, and separate dining space perfect for entertaining! Modern kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite countertops, and access to a rear parking pad. Upper level includes 2 comfortable bedrooms with large closets, bonus den, and luxurious full baths featuring dual vanity and custom tile. Fully finished basement has additional bedroom plus a full size washer/dryer. Just blocks from Patterson Park, Canton, Highlandtown shops, Target, Safeway, Shoppers, Harris Teeter, 895/95, and Hopkins Bayview!



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet rent!

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



