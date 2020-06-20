All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 240 S. Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
240 S. Highland Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

240 S. Highland Avenue

240 South Highland Avenue · (410) 440-8284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

240 South Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 240 S. Highland Avenue · Avail. Jul 20

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
240 S. Highland Avenue Available 07/20/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Highlandtown!!! - Renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Highlandtown! Open floorplan boasts hardwood flooring with neutral paint, convenient ½ bath, and separate dining space perfect for entertaining! Modern kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite countertops, and access to a rear parking pad. Upper level includes 2 comfortable bedrooms with large closets, bonus den, and luxurious full baths featuring dual vanity and custom tile. Fully finished basement has additional bedroom plus a full size washer/dryer. Just blocks from Patterson Park, Canton, Highlandtown shops, Target, Safeway, Shoppers, Harris Teeter, 895/95, and Hopkins Bayview!

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet rent!
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2579408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 S. Highland Avenue have any available units?
240 S. Highland Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 S. Highland Avenue have?
Some of 240 S. Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 S. Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 S. Highland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 S. Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 S. Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 240 S. Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 240 S. Highland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 240 S. Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 S. Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 S. Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 240 S. Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 240 S. Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 S. Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 S. Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 S. Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 240 S. Highland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity