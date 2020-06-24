All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

2331 Eastern Ave

2331 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2331 Eastern Ave Available 04/16/19 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome - Patterson Park - 3 bedroom townhome directly across from Patterson Park boasts spectacular views from the rooftop deck! The main level offers hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, and a decorative fireplace as well as a separate dining room and updated kitchen. The second level provides two bedrooms with built-ins and two full baths with a 3rd level offering an additional bedroom with tons of natural light.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4713771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Eastern Ave have any available units?
2331 Eastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 Eastern Ave have?
Some of 2331 Eastern Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Eastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Eastern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Eastern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 Eastern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2331 Eastern Ave offer parking?
No, 2331 Eastern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2331 Eastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 Eastern Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Eastern Ave have a pool?
No, 2331 Eastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Eastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 2331 Eastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Eastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 Eastern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
