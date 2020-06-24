Amenities

2331 Eastern Ave Available 04/16/19 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome - Patterson Park - 3 bedroom townhome directly across from Patterson Park boasts spectacular views from the rooftop deck! The main level offers hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, and a decorative fireplace as well as a separate dining room and updated kitchen. The second level provides two bedrooms with built-ins and two full baths with a 3rd level offering an additional bedroom with tons of natural light.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



