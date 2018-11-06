All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
233 N. Milton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

233 N. Milton Avenue

233 North Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

233 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a129e3e0c9 ----
*Gorgeous Patterson Place Townhome - Fully Updated!
This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but still need some
TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option
to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored.

*** HUGE: 10yr Property Tax Credit Eligible via Bmore CHAP Credit!
Estimated Annual Tax Savings of $4,271.00 per YEAR!!!! ***

- 3 Bedrooms (2 Upper Level, 1 Lower Level)
- 3 Full Bathrooms (2 Upper Level, 1 Lower Level) - So that\'s like THREE Master Suites!!
- 1 Half Bath (Main Level)
- Completely updated Custom Kitchen including Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Wine Cooler (!), Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Side-By-Side Frig w/Icemaker, Dishwasher and Tile backsplash.
- Upper Level Back Bedroom has back deck!
- Fully finished basement with True 3rd bedroom, Tile Floor, Sump Pump
- Beautiful Exposed Brick
- Central HVAC & ceiling fans throughout
- Stunning hardwood flooring on Main & Upper Levels
- Fenced in back patio yard with Double Decks (!) (one off kitchen and the other off 2nd story back bedroom!).
- Updated fixtures and recessed lighting throughout.
- Replacement Windows
- Total finished sqft is ~1426 sqft. 1176 sqft above grade PLUS ~250 sqft in the finished basement.
- Must see this in person...these pics don\'t even do this home justice!

Schedule a Showing TODAY!

*** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY ***
(Option Fee down payment required but flexible)
- NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please
- NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please
*? UNUSUALLY LOW (!) Option Fee down payment: between 3.02%
and 4.53% of the Option Price ($264,900.00). For this home
that would be between $8,000.00 and $12,000.00.
(FYI: A typical MINIMUM Option Fee down payment is usually
3.5%). Even more flexibility for strong applicants!

*100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the
*Option price of the home!

Schedule a Showing TODAY!

***Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this
for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone
for a property ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

