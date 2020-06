Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

City living at it's BEST! Live across the street from the Baltimore Zoo and the upcoming new Druid Hill Reservoir!! Metro subway, buses and shopping within walking distance. Enjoy hardwood flooring, new cabinets and spacious bedrooms. min from I 83 and Downtown Baltimore.