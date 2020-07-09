All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
230 STONY RUN LANE 4C
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:54 AM

230 STONY RUN LANE 4C

230 Stony Run Ln · No Longer Available
Location

230 Stony Run Ln, Baltimore, MD 21210
Tuscany - Cantebury

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENTAL RATE REDUCTION! LIVE LIKE A KING in this Immaculate spacious custom home. Everything has been customized to live an elegant lifestyle. Marble is throughout, including the entire master bathroom, gold trim along the ceilings, a custom mural painting on the ceiling,custom Mill work, custom FP from NY, surround sound throughout the entire condo, seller spent 180K on upgrades!Truly one of a kind!Come take a look today!... *** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED... PLEASE ONLY CALL HOWARD SOBKOV FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS . (410) 206-0524 ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C have any available units?
230 STONY RUN LANE 4C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C currently offering any rent specials?
230 STONY RUN LANE 4C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C pet-friendly?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C offer parking?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C does not offer parking.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C have a pool?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C does not have a pool.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C have accessible units?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C does not have accessible units.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE 4C does not have units with air conditioning.

